Congress will retain Munugodu: Batti Vikramarka

Munugodu: CLP leader Batti Vikramarka observed that Munugodu is a stronghold of Congress party and claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandi have immense admiration for the people of Munugodu.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with party workers, he said the Munugodu people were secular by nature and always supported those parties striving for communal harmony. He alleged that TRS and BJP were making efforts to win over the people with money power, but their designs would be defeated. He recalled that Munugodu people had a rich legacy of standing up to the forces of even the Nizam.

He said the BJP was in an illusion that it would defeat the TRS party with huge financial resources at their disposal. He exuded confidence Munugodu people would teach a lesson to both saffron and pink parties in the bypoll.