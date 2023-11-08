Cong’s 3rd list raises hackles of ‘unlucky’ ticket aspirants

Hyderabad: Within hours of the release of Congress’s third list the aspirants and their supporters who failed to get ticket resorted to protest. In the early morning hours, the supporters of Kata Srinivas Goud not only resorted to protest in Patancheru, but also converged at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy’s residence to express anguish.

Meanwhile other aspirants including Bellaiah Naik (Dornakal), P Sanjeeva Reddy (Narayankhed) and former Minister G Chinna Reddy who was replaced with TudiMegha Reddy expressed displeasure for not including them. Former Deputy Chief Minister, DamodaraRajanarsimha who had backed the candidature of both Srinivas Goud and Sanjeeva Reddy also expressed displeasure over the development. His suggestion that the party loyalists be given priority was not taken into consideration in these two segments. Rajanarsimha who will be contesting from Andole reportedly threatened to leave the party. Sanjeeva Reddy had earlier contested in 2016 byelections from Narayankhed and in 2018 representing BJP.

Some supporters of Kata Srinivas Reddy also held demonstrations at Gandhi Bhavan. But a huge group was seen at Revanth’s residence in Jubilee Hills. They alleged that despite giving an impression by inviting him to Delhi, Nilam Madhu Mudiraj who had recently joined the party was given the ticket. The supporters alleged that Revanth Reddy sold himself for money and offered tickets to newcomers. “In this scenario when the party loyalists were ignored, how do you think the party will come to power?” they asked while resorting to sloganeering ‘Revanth down down.’

A high voltage action unfolded at Revanth’s residence as he was gearing up to leave for campaign in Alampur, Gadwal and Makthal. The supporters tried to hold a sit-in dharna, but the police which got the tip-off placed barricades and later detained them. Bellaiah Naik, the aspirant from Dornakal who sat in dharna at Gandhi’s statue inside Gandhi Bhavan was also taken into custody. The party has nominated Dr J Ramachandra Naik from the town. Former Minister Chinna Reddy who is also serving as chairman of PCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee was shocked after the new list was released. It came as an embarrassment as he was replaced by TudiMegha Reddy from Wanaparthy. Chinna Reddy who was about to hit the top gear of the campaign expressed displeasure with the party colleagues.