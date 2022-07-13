Constable on duty dies of heart attack

Shadnagar: A police constable of Keshampet police station died of a heart attack when he was on duty on Wednesday. He was identified as Jayaprakash (42).

According to the sources, Constable Jayaprakash suffered a heart attack when he was performing court duty at Keshampet mandal police station. He was immediately taken to Keshampet Government Hospital for primary treatment but there was no result. Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar said that Jayaprakash died on the way while being shifted to Shadnagar for better treatment. Jayaprakash rendered many services as Keshampet Police Constable. Hailing from Utkur village of Narayanpet district, Jayaprakash is survived by wife and two children. He has been residing in Shadnagar for some time. He is being treated for post-Covid symptoms, police sources said. With the death of Jayaprakash, tragedy struck the Keshampet police station and the court circles.

The body of Jayaprakash is likely to be visited by top police officers and his body was shifted to Shadnagar Government Community Hospital for postmortem. Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, DCP Jagdeeswar Reddy, Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar expressed condolences. Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra paid tribute to Jayaprakash at the Government Community Hospital.