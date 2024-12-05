Constable’s son shines in karate championship

Hanamkonda: The son of a police officer showcased his prowess in the international karate championship held in Goa.

Sai Vamshi, son of Tamil Anandan, a head constable serving at the police training center in Madikonda, won a silver medal in the sparring category and a bronze medal in the kata category, earning recognition as a winner in the international karate arena. On this occasion, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amber Kishore Jha felicitated Sai Vamshi in a grand ceremony held at the Police Commissionerate office on Wednesday.

Congratulating the young achiever, the CP urged police personnel to recognise and encourage their children’s interests in sports. He also expressed delight in seeing officers, despite their busy schedules, supporting their children’s education and athletic pursuits.