Constitution Day and National Law Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm at Gadwal PG Center

Gadwal: Constitution Day, Samvidhan Divas, and National Law Day were celebrated with grandeur today at the PG Center in Nadi Agraharam, Gadwal. The event was graced by Chief Guest and Secretary of the Legal Services Authority, Senior Civil Judge Smt. Ghanta Kavitha Devi. Addressing the gathering, she emphasized that the Indian Constitution is superior to all religious texts and highlighted how it ensures the rights and freedoms of individuals. She also urged everyone to grow tulsi plants in the Tulsi Vanam (sacred grove) and to lead disciplined lives. Special mention was made about the need for women to progress in all fields.

Presiding over the event, Principal Dr. Chavva Venkat Reddy spoke about the values enshrined in the Constitution, such as liberty, equality, and fraternity, encouraging students to achieve their life goals while upholding these principles.

The program also featured remarks from Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel Mr. Rajender and Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsel Mr. Srinivasulu, who highlighted the importance of legal rights and awareness.

Senior faculty members, including Aravind, Dr. Mangalgiri Srinivasulu, Dr. Gopinath Rathod, Dr. Mahender, Ganesh, Mohammed Rafi, Naresh, Naveen Goud, Ghattayya, Anjaneyulu, and Lakshmaiah, actively participated in the event alongside a large number of students.

The celebration was a significant step in spreading awareness about the Indian Constitution and its values among the youth.