Constitution reflects vision of Ambedkar, says CJI Gavai

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, said Dr. BR Ambedkar’s contribution to shaping the Indian Constitution as a testament to his foresight in acting as an instrument of social and economic transformation in the country.

The CJI delivered a lecture on Dr. BR Ambekdari’s contribution to the Indian Constitution organised by Osmania University on Saturday.

He noted how Dr BR Ambedkar had to come up within a short period the Objective Resolution in 1946 and steered it till its adoption in 1949.

The CJI said the Constitution stands as an epitome of Dr Ambedkar’s leadership and intellectual rigor in shaping the foundational document of modern India.

He stressed that rights without remedies are meaningless, highlighting Article 32, which empowers citizens to approach the Supreme Court in case of violation of fundamental rights. Calling it the “heart and soul of the Constitution,” he stressed that judicial remedies are crucial to upholding democratic freedoms.

Further, while India’s Constitution was influenced by global models, it was tailored uniquely to India’s needs, creating a single, unified legal framework unlike the dual systems seen in countries like the U.S.

“Ours is a strong federal structure with one Constitution applicable to all states and citizens,” he said.

Touching upon the Directive Principles of State Policy, however, he noted the criticism that they are non-enforceable in courts but defended them as the moral compass of governance.

“They are not just empty words; they serve as a roadmap for legislators and executives to realize the promise of justice and equality,” he added. The CJI also traced the historical tension between Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles, referencing the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973, where the Supreme Court clarified that both must work in harmony as twin pillars of constitutional governance.

The Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul, recalled Dr Ambedkar’s intellectual vision citing his words- “However good a Constitution may be, it can fail if those who implement it are not good. Likewise, even a bad Constitution can work well with good people.” He also reminded me how Sir Ivor Jennings mocked the voluminous length of the Indian constitution.

However, Sri Lanka’s constitution drafted barely could stand for 14 years. On the other, the Indian Constitution has shown its resilience standing for 75 years, he added.

Earlier, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Padmidighantam Narasimha, Advocate General of Telangana, A Sudarshan Reddy, paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar. Judges from the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra were among those who attended the event.

On this occasion, the CJI released a commemorative special cover and postcard and Dr. P. Vidya Sagar Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana, marking the event’s historical significance for public memory.