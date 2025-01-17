Construction of New Diaphragm Wall at Polavaram Set to Begin

The construction of a new diaphragm wall at the Polavaram irrigation project is set to commence tomorrow, marking a significant step forward in the project’s progress. The Central Water Commission has approved the use of T-5 plastic formula-based concrete for this critical structure, ensuring enhanced durability and strength.

The Bhawar Company, tasked with executing the construction, has already prepared the required machinery and materials at the site. Company representatives have confirmed that all arrangements are in place to begin the work on schedule.

The new diaphragm wall is expected to address key structural requirements and improve the overall efficiency of the Polavaram project. This development signifies the government's commitment to accelerating the completion of this ambitious multi-purpose project, which is vital for the region’s agricultural and drinking water needs.