Containment clusters enhanced in Hyderabad due to rise in coronavirus cases

After the number of coronavirus positive cases rose under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 20 new containment clusters have been created on Friday. Currently, there are 146 containment clusters in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, 16 zones which were declared as containment clusters have been marked as normal after no positive case detected. Barricades were also removed from these areas.

On the other hand, the authorities are probing the family members and primary contact of the people who tested positive for coronavirus in the 146 containment clusters. A GHMC official said that they have restricted the movement of the people in these cluster areas. "Even a bank manager of a public sector bank was not allowed when he urged to permit him to the bank," the official said adding that only medical staff were given passes for visiting hospitals.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also warned the people not to come out of the houses without no proper reason. He said that many people were caught giving medical reasons and stern action will be taken against those coming out without a valid reason.