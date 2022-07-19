Contract varsity teachers perform ‘palabhishekam’ to CM KCR’s flexi

Hyderabad: Contract teachers of State universities on Monday were elated following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directing the Education department to speed up the process of regularisation of their services.

The CM's direction came following a representation submitted to him by Universities Teachers' Association (c) and Telangana State (UTACTS).

UTACTS working president Dr Dharma Teja said representatives of university teachers from 11 State universities met KCR at Capt. Laxmikantha Rao's house in Warangal on Monday and presented a representation seeking his intervention for regularisation of their services.

The CM promptly responded by endorsing the representation and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to speed up the process of regularisation. The delegation of contract teachers has expressed fears that they would lose opportunity once the proposed recruitment process comes into effect. It requested the CM to take up university teacher recruitment only after the regularisation of their services. Against this backdrop, the CM directed the CS to speed up the process of regularisation of contract teachers' services, he said.

To show their gratitude the contract teachers of different universities performed 'palabhishekam' to the CM's flexi. The teachers organised the ritual before the Arts College, Osmania University. Similarly, the teachers in IIIT, Basara and Kakatiya University, Warangal, have also performed rituals on their respective campuses.