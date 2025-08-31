Controversy erupts over temple devpt work

Rajanna Sircilla: A controversy has erupted in the district over development work at the Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy temple. The incident, which took place on Saturday, centred on allegations that non-Hindu workers wearing footwear were involved in the construction of a shed within the premises.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state leader Pratapa Ramakrishna demanded action to protect Hindu sentiments. He called for a halt to the work and urged officials to ensure that all temple work adheres strictly to traditional customs and rules.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Karimnagar District Co-Secretary Gadapa Kishore Rao stated that allowing non-Hindus to work with footwear inside the temple complex is a grave insult to Hindu religious beliefs and traditions. He expressed anger at the temple authorities' negligence, asserting that their disregard for the sanctity of the place is the root cause of such incidents.