Cooperation vital for sustainable growth: Singareni CMD

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has called on employees and unions to cooperate with management initiatives aimed at improving work culture for the company’s sustainable future.

Addressing the 39th Structured Meeting with the Singareni Collieries Workers Union at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, Balram said Singareni is evolving into an international organization under the guidance of the state government. “Coal prices have been lowered to remain competitive, so cutting production costs is essential to continue welfare schemes and create new employment opportunities,” Balram said. He revealed that Singareni is planning to expand operations to 10 states and transform into a 5,000 MW renewable energy producer. With 40,000 employees and 30,000 contract workers depending on the company, Singareni is also acquiring new coal blocks through auctions to secure operations for the next century.

“A Cath Lab will be operational in Godavarikhani within two months, and plans are underway for a super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad. A CBSE school has already been started in Ramagundam-2 and will be expanded to other areas to provide quality education to employees’ children,” he said.

Balram said that while employee welfare is the company’s responsibility, improving work culture is a shared duty crucial to Singareni’s survival and growth.