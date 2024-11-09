Live
- Caste enumeration only to politically lure BCs: Dr Laxman
- Uttam urges swift paddy procurement across State
- Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
- DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan
- Shawarma prices to surge as mayonnaise ban hits State
- AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today
- Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director
- DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics
- 25% Indians affected by varicose veins
- HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment
Cop injured in hit-and-run during vehicle check
Hyderabad: A cop was reportedly injured after a car hit him in a bid to escape from being caught during vehicle checking at Nagarjuna Circle in Punjagutta on Friday. The car dragged a home guard, Ramesh, for some distance before fleeing the scene. According to police, traffic police at Punjagutta were conducting a check as part of an operation against black film on windows when the incident occurred. At Nagarjuna Circle, home guard Ramesh attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver did not stop the vehicle even as the home guard officer held on. Punjagutta traffic police lodged a complaint, and a case has been filed, with an investigation launched to look into the incident.
