Cop injured in hit-and-run during vehicle check

Hyderabad: A cop was reportedly injured after a car hit him in a bid to escape from being caught during vehicle checking at Nagarjuna Circle in Punjagutta on Friday. The car dragged a home guard, Ramesh, for some distance before fleeing the scene. According to police, traffic police at Punjagutta were conducting a check as part of an operation against black film on windows when the incident occurred. At Nagarjuna Circle, home guard Ramesh attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver did not stop the vehicle even as the home guard officer held on. Punjagutta traffic police lodged a complaint, and a case has been filed, with an investigation launched to look into the incident.