Cops foil BRS leaders’ bid to stage protests

Warangal: Police on Friday foiled the bid of BRS leaders to stage a protest resenting the attack on Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy allegedly by the Congress workers in Hyderabad on Thursday. Given the ongoing verbal duel between Koushik Reddy and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, the BRS leadership gave a statewide call to its cadre to stage protests.

The administration deployed a large number of police at the BRS Party office in Hanumakonda to prevent the gathering of the pink party leaders.

BRS Hanumakonda district president and former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar found fault with the police for blocking the movement of their party cadre. The police who closed the gate of the BRS Party Office also drew flak from Vinay. He questioned the police why they were taking the details of the people coming to meet him. Police who stated that protests were banned told the BRS cadres to maintain peace.

The police also prevented Vinay from going to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, a section of BRS leaders gathered at the Hanumakonda Chowrastha and shouted slogans against the Congress Government.

The police swung into action and disbursed them. A few of them were taken into custody and shifted to Hanumakonda police station. Similar protests were reported from other centres in the erstwhile Warangal district.