Cops' initiative to rid youth of social evils

With an aim to shape the future generations into great sources of energy for the society and the nation, Karimnagar Police Commissionerate has come up with an initiative called Prerana-2023.Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said India is home to youth power like no other country in the world with 53 per cent of the country's population being youth. In contrast, youth make only 20-25 per cent in developed countries.





The CP quoted Swami Vivekananda that if there is a youth with a strong will like a diamond, none could stop the development of the country. But due to the growing western trends, and day-by-day major changes in technology, youth is getting addicted to vices.





Farmers, labourers and poor middle class people dream of educating their children and make their future bright and send their children to the cities for education. But the youth are turning prey to drugs and other vices, consuming marijuana and other intoxicants like alcohol. They are falling into the trap of social media, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram.





So to help the youth veer to the right path and bring about a change in their mindset and make their future-ready, the Prerna-2023 programme is launched. It will be inaugurated by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar at Alugunoor village on March 3, Subbarayudu said.





District Collector RV Karnan and expert lecturers in various fields, personality development experts, psychologists, faculty members of competitive exam coaching institutes and others will address the youth. Around 1,000 representatives of degree, PG and engineering colleges will participate in this programme directly, while around one lakh students will simultaneously participate indirectly online through LED screens set up in their respective colleges, the CP said





Famous actor T Rajendra Prasad, eminent author and personality development experts such as Yandamuri Virendranath, Balalatha, Gampa Nageswara Rao of Impact Foundation and others would render valuable advice to the youth, the official.



