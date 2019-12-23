Cops rake in moolah on speeding tickets

Jangaon: Notwithstanding the measures taken by the police to curb the road mishaps, it's apparent that the motorists were least bothered about their and others' safety as they continue to vroom on even bumpy roads.

The West Zone Police of Warangal Commissionerate have collected a whopping Rs 3.46 crore fines from the motorists for over-speeding.

Thanks to the speed laser guns installed by the police on the stretches of National Highway-163 (Hyderabad-Warangal); Jangaon-Suryapet Highway etc.

The speed limit for light vehicles is 40 km per hour on the city limits stretch while that for heavy vehicles is 80 kilometres per hour on the highway.

They have booked as many as 33,503 cases of over-speeding. It may be mentioned here that the police had installed speed guns at Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Ragunathpally, Devaruppula and Lingala Ghanpur.

Of which, the speed guns installed at Raghunathpally and Station Ghanpur tops the chart with 10,436 and 10,098 cases of over-speeding, respectively.

While the police had installed speed guns at Jangaon and Raghunathpally on July 15, the other three were put in action from August 4.

Talking to The Hans India, West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B Sreenivas Reddy said: "In a bid to curb over-speeding for the safety of motorists, we have installed laser speed guns.

The images captured by the speed guns help us to identify those motorists infringing the speed limit. The vehicle owner is being informed about the speed violation and penalty to be paid through a short message service (SMS).

Since we installed speed guns, we have witnessed around 25 per cent reduction in the rate of accidents." Apart from over-speeding the West Zone Police have booked cases against 679 drunk drivers, of which 671 were convicted.

Of those, 82 were sent to jail while the other 589 persons were slapped with a fine of Rs 6.10 lakh.