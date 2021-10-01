Cordon and search operation carried out in Adilabad, vehicles seized

The Adilabad police carried out cordon and search operation in the town in the early hours on Friday. A team led by DSP Venkateshwar Rao made a surprise inspection and seized 63 two-wheelers, three cars and four autos which did not have valid documents.

The police also seized banned gutka worth Rs 5,000 and liquor bottles worth Rs 25,000 from a trader Bandari Mallesh (55) and arrested him. The DSP interacted with the residents and inquired about their needs. They warned against movement of suspicious persons in the areas.