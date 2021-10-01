Cordon and search operation carried out in Adilabad, vehicles seized
Highlights
The Adilabad police carried out cordon and search operation in the town in the early hours on Friday. A team led by DSP Venkateshwar Rao made a surprise inspection and seized 63 two-wheelers, three cars and four autos which did not have valid documents.
The Adilabad police carried out cordon and search operation in the town in the early hours on Friday. A team led by DSP Venkateshwar Rao made a surprise inspection and seized 63 two-wheelers, three cars and four autos which did not have valid documents.
The police also seized banned gutka worth Rs 5,000 and liquor bottles worth Rs 25,000 from a trader Bandari Mallesh (55) and arrested him. The DSP interacted with the residents and inquired about their needs. They warned against movement of suspicious persons in the areas.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story