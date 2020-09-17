Corona cleanliness curtails malaria, dengue spread in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: There is a rise of malaria and dengue fever cases in the Agency district of the Bhadradri- Kothagudem, but the corona cleanliness has curtailed its spread. Nearly 15 dengue, 308 malarial and 11,000 viral fevers cases were identified, according to District Malaria Officer (DMO) M Venkateswarlu.



Recent rains and floods are the main reason for the increase of dengue and other fevers. However, amid fear of corona, people started to maintain cleanliness. This is one of the reasons the district has not seen many cases this season, said Venkateswarlu. The Medical and Health officials expressed shock about spread of dengue fever without symptoms. The officials have collected blood samples from 15 normal persons to check why cases are not reported. Surprisingly, five of them reported dengue positive. The officials reported it to higher officials and took steps on their directions.

With the development, the officials alerted and launched a rapid fever survey in suspected areas with 1,400 Asha workers and ANMs. The officials detected five dengue cases four in Sarapaka industrial area and one in Seetharampuram village in the Agency mandal of Dummugudem. A survey is being carried in as many as 446 high-risk villages in the district. Officials involved Asha, ANM and local bodies to take up house- to- house visits and motivate the people to clean up their houses and surroundings. The Health department has completed first round of indoor residual spraying in all villages and second one is nearing completion. Ulvanooor recorded malaria 65 cases and Mangapet 25 under the Kinnerasani Primary Health Centre (PHC); in Manuguru PHC limits Bugga and Camantogu villages reported 23 cases.