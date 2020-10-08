Corona deaths in Telangana reach 1201

Coronavirus in Telangana: With 12 new persons succumbing to the virus, the death toll in Telangana went up to 1201. And the total corona count touched 2,06,644 with 1,896 fresh cases registered until 8 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 2,067 persons recovered from the virus in the single day and the total recovery count climbed up to 1,79,075.

At present, there are 26,368 active cases in the state out of which 21,724 are in home/institutional isolation. In the last 24 hours, around 54,367 samples have been tested that include 46,885 tests on primary contacts and 6,044 on secondary contacts. While the tests reports of 1,896 turned positive, 1,363 are pending.





On the other hand, GHMC continued to register coronavirus cases below 300. Areas under GHMC recorded 294 positive cases followed by 211 from Rangareddy, 154 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 126 from Nalgonda, 100 from Siddipet, 97 from Karimnagar, 82 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 79 from Khammam, 57 from Suryapet, 55 from Mahabubabad, 49 Nizamabad, 48 from Warangal Rural, 42 from Sangareddy, 39 from Kamareddy, 38 from Adilabad, 36 from Mahabubnagar, 33 from Peddapalli, 31 from Sircilla, 29 each from Mancherial and Mulugu, 28 from Jogulambad Gadwal, 25 from Jagtial, 24 each from Warangal Rural and Jangaon, 22 from Vikarabad, 21 each from Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool, 18 from Nirmal, 15 from Bhupalpally, 11 from Narayanpet, 5 from Komarambheem Asifabad.