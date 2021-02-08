Corona update: 101 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

The total coronavirus positive cases in Telangana went up to 2,95,682 with 101 fresh cases registered until 8 pm on Sunday. And the overall recovery cases touched 2,92,229 with the recovery of 197 persons in a single day and the death toll reached 1,611 with one person dying of the virus. At present, there are 1,842 active cases out of which 751 are in home or institutional today.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 18,252 tests were conducted including 8,030 on primary contacts and 2,190 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 101 samples turned positive and the reports of 197 are awaited. So far, 81,22,516 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 24 from GHMC, 10 from Rangareddy, 8 each from Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, 7 each from Siddipet and Sangareddy, 5 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 4 each from Adilabad, Khammam, Peddapalli, 3 each from Jagtial, Jangaon, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubnagar and Mancherial, one each from Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Yadadri Bhongir and Wanaparthy, zero cases from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Warangal Rural.