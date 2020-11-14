Corona update: 1050 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,050 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four new deaths until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 2,56,713 and death toll to 1,401. Around 1,736 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the count to 2,38,908. At present, 16,404 active cases including 13,867 in home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 41,002 tests were conducted including 18,040 on primary contacts and 4,920 on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,050 turned positive, the reports of 445 samples are pending. So far, 48,53,169 samples have been tested in the state. The recovery rate of Telangana is 93.06 per cent as against the total recovery rate 93 per cent.

The positive cases reported include 232 from GHMC, 90 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 75 from Rangareddy, 65 from Nalgonda, 61 from Khammam, 49 from Karimnagar, 47 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 41 from Warangal Urban, 36 from Siddipet, 29 from Sangareddy, 24 from Peddapalli, 21 from Rajanna Sircilla, 18 from Vikarabad, 17 from Suryapet, 16 each from Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 14 each from Jangaon and Nizamabad, 13 from Nagarkurnool, 12 from Mahabubnagar, 11 each from Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy and Nirmal, 10 from Adilabad, 9 from Medak, 7 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 3 from Komarambheem Asifabad and Narayanpet.