Corona update: 114 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Around 114 fresh coronavirus positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,97,712. The fatality count went up to 1,625 with a person dying of the virus in a single day. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases touched 2,94,386 with the recovery of 143 persons in a single day.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 14,744 tests were conducted including 6,487 on primary contacts and 1,769 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 114 samples turned positive and the reports of 259 are pending. So far, 84,71,684 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 24 from GHMC, 12 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Sangareddy and Warangal Urban, 8 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 5 each from Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar, 4 from Mancherial, 3 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla, 2 each from Jangaon, Medak, Nirmal, Suryapet, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Wanaparthy, and Warangal Rural, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhongir.