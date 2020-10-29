Corona update: 1,504 new cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Telangana reported 1,504 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five new deaths in the state until 8 pm on Wednesday. While the total number of coronavirus went up to 2,35,656, the death toll reached 1,324. And the recovery count touched 2,16,353 with the recovery of 1,436 persons in a single day.

At present, there are 17,979 active coronavirus cases in the state out of which 14,938 are in home/institutional isolation.

Around 41,962 samples were tested between Tuesday and Wednesday including 18,463 of primary contacts and 5,035 of secondary contacts. The results of 1,504 came positive and the reports of 1,049 are pending.

The positive cases reported from the state include 288 from GHMC, 118 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 115 from Rangareddy, 93 from Nalgonda, 84 from Khammam, 83 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 73 from Siddipet, 66 from Karimnagar, 45 from Rajanna Sircilla, 44 from Warangal Rural, 41 from Suryapet, 39 from Nizamabad, 36 from Jagtial, 28 each from Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhongir, 24 each from Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar, 23 from Wanaparthy, 21 each from Warangal Rural and Medak, 17 from Jangaon, 16 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 15 each from Adilabad, Vikarabad and Mulugu, 14 each from Nirmal and Mahabubabad, 11 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 3 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 2 from Narayanpet.