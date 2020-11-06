Corona update: 1,602 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,602 new cases and four deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. While the cumulative number of cases reached 2,47,284, the fatalities went up to 1,366. Meanwhile, the recoveries touched to 2,26,646 with 982 persons recovering from the virus.

At present, there are 19,272 active cases out of which 16,522 are in home or institutional isolation. Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 46,970 samples were tested including 20,666 on primary contacts and 5,636 on secondary contacts. Of the tests, the results of 1,602 came positive while the reports of 676 are pending. So far, 45,31,153 samples were tested since the pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile, the positive cases reported include 295 from GHMC, 137 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 118 from Rangareddy, 79 each from Nalgonda and Khammam, 77 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 76 from Karimnagar, 49 from Warangal Urban, 47 from Nagarkurnool, 46 from Peddapalli, 45 from Suryapet, 43 from Mulugu, 40 from Sangareddy, 39 each from Jagtial and Mancherial, 38 from Siddipet, 33 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Nizamabad, 32 from Mahabubnagar, 28 from Kamareddy, 27 from Sircilla, 26 from Warangal Rural, 24 from Wanaparthy, 23 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 21 from Medak, 19 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Vikarabad, 17 each from Adilabad and Jangaon, 13 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 11 from Jogulamba Gadwal, one case from Narayanpet.