Corona update: 166 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 166 fresh positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,99,572 and the total fatalities went up to 1,639. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases jumped to 2,95,970 with the recovery of 149 cases in a single day. At present, there are 1,963 active cases out of which 830 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 40,443 tests were conducted including 17,794 tests on primary contacts and 4,853 on secondary contacts. However, the samples of 166 turned positive and the results of 536 are pending. So far, 88,83,295 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across include 27 from GHMC, 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 12 from Rangareddy, 9 from Karimnagar, 7 each from Adilabad and Nalgonda, 6 from Warangal Urban, 5 each from Jagtial, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhongir, 4 each from Jangaon, Khammam, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, 2 each from Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Peddapalli and Suryapet, one each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Wanaparthy.