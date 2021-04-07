Corona update: 1,914 fresh positive cases in Telangana, 5 deaths

Coronavirus in Telangana: Around 1,914 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five deaths were registered until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3,16,649 and fatality count to 1,734. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 3,03,298 with 285 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 11,617 active cases out of which 6,634 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 74,274 tests were conducted of which 1,914 turned positive and the reports of 3,202 are awaited. So far, 1,05,72,621 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 393 in GHMC, 205 from Medak, 179 from Nizamabad, 169 from Rangareddy, 104 from Nirmal, 76 from Sangareddy, 68 from Jagtial, 64 from Kamareddy, 60 from Warangal Urban, 48 from Khammam, 42 from Siddipet, 40 from Nalgonda, 37 from Mancherial, 36 from Mahabubnagar, 32 from Rajanna Sircilla, 31 from Suryapet, 29 from Adilabad, 25 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Vikarabad, 23 each from Medak and Peddapalli, 21 from Komarambheem Asifabad,18 from Nagarkurnool, 17 from Wanaparthy, 13 from Jangaon, 12 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 9 each from Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad, 8 from Narayanpet, 7 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 6 from Mulugu, 5 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally.