Corona update: 267 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 267 fresh positive coronavirus cases and two deaths between Monday and Tuesday taking the total tally to 2,95,395 while the death toll to 1,583. And the recovery count went up to 2,86,893 with 351 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 3,919 active cases out of which 2,270 are in home or institutional isolation.

Around 27,471 coronavirus tests were conducted in Telangana in the last 24 hours out of which the results of 267 turned positive and the reports of 1,006 are awaited. So far, 75,42,537 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The recovery rate in Telangana remained at 98.11 per cent as against the nation-wide recovery rate at 96.7 per cent. And the fatality rate of the state is 0.54 per cent as against the country's fatality rate at 1.4 per cent.

The positive cases reported across the include 55 from GHMC, 20 from Karimnagar, 17 from Medchal Malkajgiri and the remaining from other districts in the state.