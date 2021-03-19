Corona update: 313 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 313 fresh positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 3,02,360 while the death toll to 1,664. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,98,262 with the recovery of 142 persons in a single day. At present, there are 2,434 active cases out of which 943 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 62,972 tests were conducted out of which, the results of 313 turned positive and the reports of 642 are pending. So far, 94,82,649 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 47 from GHMC, 29 from Rangareddy, 25 from Nirmal, 20 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 15 from Nizamabad, 13 from Sangareddy, 10 each from Adilabad and Mancherial, 9 from Mahabubnagar, 8 each from Jagtial, Khammam, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal Urban and Yadadri Bhongir, 7 from Suryapet, 5 each from Jangaon, Komarambheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad, 4 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 3 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Wanaparthy, 2 each from Warangal Rural and Mulugu, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak, Nagarkurnool, zero cases from Narayanpet.