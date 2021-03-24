Corona update: 431 fresh positive cases in Telangana, 2 deaths

Telangana recorded 431 fresh coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 3,04,298 while the death toll rose to 1,676 with two persons dying of the virus in a single day. Meanwhile, the total number of recovery cases reached 2,99,270 with the recovery of 228 persons in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 431 active cases out of which 1,395 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 70,280 tests were conducted out of which, the samples of 431 persons turned positive and the reports of 745 are pending. So far, 97,89,113 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic.

The positive cases reported across the state include 111 from GHMC, 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 31 from Rangareddy, 21 each from Mancherial and Jagtial, 19 from Nizamabad, 15 from Sangareddy, 13 from Nirmal, 12 from Nalgonda, 11 from Warangal Urban, 9 each from Khammam and Mahabubnagar, 8 each from Adilabad and Siddipet, 7 from Vikarabad, 6 each from Warangal Rural, Suryapet, Rajanna Sircilla, Nagarkurnool, 5 each from Wanaparthy, Medak, Peddapalli, Kamareddy and Medak, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, 3 each from Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal and Mulugu, 2 from Narayanpet, one from Jayashankar Bhupalpally.