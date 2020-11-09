Corona update: 867 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 867 fresh coronavirus cases until 8 pm on Sunday taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,51,188 while the death toll touched 1,381 with four persons dying of the virus in a single day. And the recovery count went up to 2,30,568 with the recovery of 1,504 persons in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 19,239 coronavirus active cases of which 16,449 are in home or institutional isolation. Between Saturday and Sunday, around 23,806 samples were tested which include 10,474 on primary contacts and 476 on secondary contacts. Of the total tests, the results of 857 samples turned positive and the reports of 476 are awaited.

The positive cases in the state reported include 250 from GHMC, 88 from Rangareddy, 61 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 48 from Karimnagar, 38 from Warangal Urban, 36 from Sangareddy, 35 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 30 from Nalgonda, 27 from Jagtial, 25 each from Siddipet and Khammam, 20 from Mancherial, 18 from Suryapet, 17 each from Peddapalli and Nagarkurnool, 16 each from Mahabubabad and Medak, 15 from Sircilla, 14 from Mahabubnagar, 12 from Warangal Rural, 10 from Jangaon, 9 from Adilabad, 8 from Wanaparthy, 6 from Nirmal, 5 from Yadadri Bhongir, 3 from Vikarabad, 2 from Komarambheem Asifabad, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Mulugu.