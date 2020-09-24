Corona update: Telangana sees 2,176 new cases, 8 deaths

Telangana has registered 2,176 coronavirus positive cases and eight deaths till 8 pm on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases across the state touched 1,79,246 while the death toll reached 1,070. Meanwhile, the recovery count jumped to 1,48,139 with a recovery of 2,004 persons in a single day. At present, there are 30,037 active cases in the state out of which 23,929 are in home/institutional isolation.

The positive cases have been reported from GHMC which recorded 308 new cases followed by 168 from Rangareddy, 151 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 136 from Nalgonda, 120 from Karimnagar, 95 from Siddipet, 88 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 86 from Khammam, 82 from Suryapet, 77 from Warangal Urban, 68 each from Nizamabad and Mahabubabad, 67 from Sangareddy, 56 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 48 from Kamareddy, 47 from Nagarkurnool, 44 from Mancherial, 43 from Wanaparthy, 42 from Peddapalli, 41 from Medak, 40 from Jagtial and Yadadri Bhongir, 36 from Mahabubnagar, 34 from Warangal Rural, 26 from Mulugu, 25 from Adilabad, 24 from Jangaon, 22 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 21 from Nirmal, 20 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 19 from Vikarabad, 12 from Narayanpet.

In the last 24 hours, the government has conducted 55,318 tests including 24,340 on primary contacts and 6,638 on secondary contacts. While the results of 2,176 persons came positive, 1,257 are pending. So far, around 26,84,215 samples have been tested by the government in the state i.e,72,999 tests per million population.