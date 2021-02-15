Coronavirus cases dip to 99 in Telangana

Telangana registered 99 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the total coronavirus tally to 2,96,673 and the recovery count went up to 2,93,379 with the recovery of 169 cases in a single day. The total fatalities in the state reached 1,618 with the death of two persons due to the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 1,676 active cases out of which 705 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 15,766 tests were conducted including 6,937 on primary contacts and 1,891 on secondary contacts. However, the reports of 99 persons turned positive and the results of 415 are awaited. So far, 83,11,404 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 24 from GHMC, 10 from Rangareddy, 9 from Karimnagar, 8 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 5 each from Mancherial, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban, 4 each from Adilabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Warangal Rural, 3 from Suryapet, 2 each from Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad, one each from Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak and Nirmal, zero cases from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir.