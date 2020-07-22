Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Former deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Kadiyam Srihari's gunmen and PA were found to be infected with the virus. While Srihari has been advised home isolation, his gunmen and PA are undergoing treatment in a COVID-19 hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier this week, TRS MLA from Quthbullapur tested positive for the deadly virus and remained in home isolation. Even the Warangal mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and his wife were also found to be infected with the virus and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Minister Mahmood Ali, MLAs Bigala Ganesh, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy were also infected with the coronavirus and have been recovered. A week after the Jangaon MLA Muthireddy and his wife recovered from the coronavirus infection, his son and daughter-in-law tested positive. They were advised to remain in home quarantine.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad witnessed 703 coronavirus positive cases followed by 117 in Rangareddy and 105 from Mechal. These three districts have been securing the top three places in terms of the number of coronavirus positive cases.