Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Ganesh fete to be low-key affair

Hyderabad: Given the prevailing conditions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the state government has appealed only to devotees and youth welfare associations to set up Ganesh idols in their homes and extend their cooperation in containing virus spread. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting on Monday with Ganesh Utsav Samithis, police department and officials from different departments on the steps to be taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities. Starting August 22, the festivities are to begin.

Attending the meeting were Home Minister Mohd Mahamood, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, Secretary, Bhagwanth Rao, and members from several youth groups. Yadav said the government is ensuring the Ganesh festivities are run smoothly with strict adherence to the Covid guidelines.

During the 11-day festivities, the Minister ordered the Endowments department to conduct all pujas and ceremonies in all Ganesh temples, within their limits as per traditions. The recent Bonalu festivities were low key, Yadav said while urging the devotees to keep Vinayak Chaturthi festivities at home too.

"Next year both Bonalu and Ganesh festivities will be organized on a grand note by the state government," he said. Representatives of Ganesh Utsav Samithi gave their suggestions, and assured the government of their cooperation. Thanking representatives of Utsav Samithi for their cooperation, Yadav said that, if necessary, another meeting would be held again.

The Minister convened a meeting last week with members of Utsav Samithi on the measures to be taken during the Ganesh festivities. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi announced that this year in the city there would be no centralized procession of immersion.