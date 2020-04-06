Coronavirus in Suryapet: 6 people test positive

Six people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Suryapet on Monday, said the district collector Vinay Kumar. The collector confirmed that all the cases have been reported in Vardhamanukota village in Nagaram.

The collector said that a man returned to Suryapet after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi had been tested positive and the six people are learned to have contracted with the virus. All were shifted to the isolation ward. Meanwhile, the samples of their family members are being collected.

With the fresh coronavirus cases reported in Suryapet, the total count reached eight. The officials asked the citizens to report at the hospital if anyone returned from Markaz. Those who returned will be tested for coronavirus and then sent to the isolation ward if the result turned out to be positive.