Telangana: 2,239 fresh corona cases, 2,181 recoveries in single day

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Saturday registered 2,239 coronavirus positive cases taking the total tally to 1,83,866 while the recovery count touched to 1,52,441 with 2,181 persons recovering from the virus in a single day.

Meanwhile, the death toll went up to 1,091 with 11 persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, the total number of active cases in the state are 30,334 out of which 24,683 are in home/institutional isolation.



Till 8 pm on Friday, as many as 58,925 tests were conducted by the government out of which 2,239 results came positive and the reports of 882 are awaited. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours include 25,927 tests on primary contacts and 7,071 tests on secondary contacts.

The positive cases recorded on Saturday include 316 from GHMC, 192 from Rangareddy, 164 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 141 from Nalgonda, 106 from Karimnagar, 91 each from Warangal Urban and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 79 from Siddipet,73 from Khammam, 69 from Nizamabad, 66 from Sangareddy, 63 from Suryapet, 60 from Kamareddy, 58 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 57 each from Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, 54 from Jagtial, 43 from Nagarkurnool, 37 from Warangal Rural, 35 from Wanaparthy, 34 from Narayanpet, 33 from Mulugu, 32 from Peddapalli, 31 each from Medak, Mancherial and Nirmal, 29 each from Jogulamba-Gadwal, Vikarabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 27 from Adilabad and 12 from Komarambheem Asifabad.

