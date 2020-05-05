Coronavirus in Telangana: Cabinet gives nod for extension of lockdown till May 29

Telangana Lockdown: After a seven-hour long cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced the extension of the lockdown in Telangana State till May 29, irrespective of the nation-wide lockdown announced by the Centre till May 17.

However, the state government has given the nod for the guidelines framed by the center in connection with the extension of lockdown.

As the situation in the State capital, Hyderabad, and its neighboring districts, Rangareddy and Malkajigiri-Medchal district is serious, hence the chief minister has not given any relaxation in those areas, which are said to be containment zones.

He stated that the shops in the green and orange zones covering 25 districts will be allowed from Wednesday while the red in districts Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajigiri are left with no exemptions. On the other hand, the chief minister said that 100 percent of the shops in rural areas – from Mandal to villages – in the districts classified under green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Wednesday while only 50 percent of the shops in municipal towns will be allowed to open, which will be on a rotational basis.

The Chief Minister said that the night curfew between 7 pm and 6 am will continue across the State, and will be strictly implemented.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has asserted that the Telangana government would my e the High Court seeking permission to conduct the remaining tenth class examinations, which was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday.

The cabinet was also given nod for the opening of liquor stores with an increase in the prices by 16 percent. However, it warned of severe action if physical distance not followed.