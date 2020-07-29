Coronavirus-infected woman delivers baby in ambulance in Hyderabad

A woman who has infected with the deadly coronavirus gave birth to a healthy baby girl. The incident occurred at Shamirpet of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday.

Going into details, the nine-month pregnant woman, a native of Huzurabad in Karimnagar district developed labour pains. Since the woman was being given special treatment, the ambulance staff from Nunganuru tried to shift her to a hospital in Hyderabad. The condition of the woman worsened when the ambulance reached Shamirpet, the staff helped the woman to the baby in the ambulance.

Later, the staff shifted the mother and baby to a hospital in Hyderabad. The duo is said to be stable.

Earlier in May, a 27-year-old woman delivered a baby boy through C-section at Gandhi Hospital which is the first delivery of a coronavirus patient in the hospital. The woman's whole family had tested positive for coronavirus and one of her family succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 1,610 new cases taking the total tally to 57,142 and nine persons died due to the virus. The total fatalities rose to 480. Currently, there are 13,753 active cases in the state.