Coronavirus patient falls off bed, dies due to oxygen cut in Karimnagar

A coronavirus patient who fell off the bed in sleep died after the pipes of oxygen cut off leading to breathlessness. The incident occurred in Karimnagar government hospital.

Getting into details, the oxygen supply was cut off when the man fell from the bed. Another patient's in the same ward said that no staff has come to save the life of the patient when the oxygen supply was cut off. "He struggles to breathe for about 45 minutes and died later," the patient said.

There were allegations that no staff has attended the patient even after alerting them on the patient's health condition. Other patients in the ward alleged that the man was dead due to the negligence of the staff. "The staff shifted the patient on to the bed and put oxygen after he died," they said.

Karimnagar on Sunday reported 51 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,593 cases registered across the state.