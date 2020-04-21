Coronavirus updates: 7 districts into green zone, 8 more districts to join in Telangana

Here is a piece of good news that 7 districts in Telangana are now in the green zone with complete control over Coronavirus. In the last 14 days, no new Corona positive cases were recorded in these districts.

The seven districts include Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Peddapalli.

In the Jangaon district, two Coronavirus positive cases were reported, and this includes a person who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Markaz at Nizamuddin. The patients were shifted to the isolation facility at Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Recently, they were discharged from the hospital after completely recovering from the virus. The patients family members and relatives who were placed in quarantine at Jangaon hospital also sent home as they found with no Corona symptoms. With this, there are no active cases in Jangaon.

In a similar case, Kothagudem DSP SM Ali and his son, who were tested positive, are now recovered and got discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are no new Corona cases in the district. With the recovery and discharge of the patient's, slowly these districts moved into the green zone.

So far, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts have recorded zero Coronavirus cases and are completely under the green zone. Even Mancherial and Narayanpet districts were also in the green zone, but last week each one case was reported.

However, no new Corona positive cases were reported in Warangal Urban, Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, Khammam, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, and Mahabubnagar districts, which were under the orange zone. If the situation continues for another week, then these eight districts will also move into the green zone.

Based on Coronavirus cases in Telangana, the centre has declared nine districts as red zones and 19 districts as orange zones. If there are no positive reported for 14 consecutive days, then the districts in the red zone will move to the orange zone and followed to the green zone.

In this context, the seven districts which were in the orange zone have moved to the green zone as there are no new Corona cases in the last 14 days.

According to recent media bulletin (April 20), 14 new Coronapositive cases were reported in Telangana taking the tally to 872 cases. So far, 186 people recovered and discharged from the hospital along with 23 deaths. With this, active cases reached to 663 across the state.