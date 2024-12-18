Corruption allegations surface against Panchayat secretary

Gadwal: Real estate developers in Pulluru suburb, Undavalli Mandal, have allegedly been bribing the Pancha-yat Secretary Praveen Kumar Reddy to avoid paying Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) fees to the government, as mandated. These illegal ventures are reportedly being facilitated by the secretary under questionable practices.

The Panchayat Secretary is accused of providing house numbers and assessment certificates to un-authorized ventures, falsely claiming that the areas contain houses or ruined structures, despite the absence of any actual buildings in the locations.

Specific allegations include: Survey Number 243/A: Issuance of house numbers for 14 illegal flats; Survey Numbers 299 and 300: Issuance of house numbers for 8 flats in unauthorized ventures; and Survey Number 301: House numbers allotted to illegal ventures.

Residents further alleged that the secretary is demanding Rs 15,000 per assessment for regular homes in the village and forcibly collecting money from poor locals using coercive tactics.

These accusations have led to complaints being filed with the District Collector, Additional Collector, and District Panchayat

Officer (DPO.)