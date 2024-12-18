Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- Prez Murmu’s winter sojourn in city begins
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- PM Modi extends b'day wishes to Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, praises his popularity among youth
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
Just In
Corruption allegations surface against Panchayat secretary
Real estate developers in Pulluru suburb, Undavalli Mandal, have allegedly been bribing the Pancha-yat Secretary Praveen Kumar Reddy to avoid paying Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) fees to the government, as mandated
Gadwal: Real estate developers in Pulluru suburb, Undavalli Mandal, have allegedly been bribing the Pancha-yat Secretary Praveen Kumar Reddy to avoid paying Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) fees to the government, as mandated. These illegal ventures are reportedly being facilitated by the secretary under questionable practices.
The Panchayat Secretary is accused of providing house numbers and assessment certificates to un-authorized ventures, falsely claiming that the areas contain houses or ruined structures, despite the absence of any actual buildings in the locations.
Specific allegations include: Survey Number 243/A: Issuance of house numbers for 14 illegal flats; Survey Numbers 299 and 300: Issuance of house numbers for 8 flats in unauthorized ventures; and Survey Number 301: House numbers allotted to illegal ventures.
Residents further alleged that the secretary is demanding Rs 15,000 per assessment for regular homes in the village and forcibly collecting money from poor locals using coercive tactics.
These accusations have led to complaints being filed with the District Collector, Additional Collector, and District Panchayat
Officer (DPO.)