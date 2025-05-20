Live
Cotton seed packet prices spark outrage
BRS warns of mass protests if farmers are cheated
Mahabubnagar: In a stern warning to cotton seed companies and organisers, BRS Gadwal constituency in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu said that if cotton seed packet prices are slashed by even Rs 50, massive protests will erupt across Jogulamba Gadwal district. He demanded a uniform pricing policy of Rs 500 for GMS variety and Rs 600 for Convention variety to prevent exploitation of farmers.
Addressing a press conference at the BRS district party office on Monday, Naidu came down heavily on the Congress-led government, accusing it of consistently betraying farmers. He alleged that organisers and companies are creating deliberate confusion among farmers regarding seed prices, thereby pushing them into distress at the start of the sowing season.
“Farmers in Nadigadda are cultivating seed cotton on a massive scale. Organisers profit from their produce yet deny them fair prices. This is nothing short of robbery,” Naidu said, urging seed companies and organisers to coordinate among themselves and ensure remunerative prices for farmers without manipulation.
He also criticised companies for repeatedly engaging in misleading practices every year and appealed for ethical business practices. “Let us not allow farmers’ hard-earned efforts to be looted,” he added.
In addition to the seed price issue, Naidu demanded immediate government intervention to support paddy farmers whose crop was soaked in the sudden rains during the past week. He said that large quantities of paddy stored at IKP centres were drenched, putting farmers in jeopardy.
Prominent party leaders and farmers including Chakradhar Rao, Monesh, D Shekhar Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu, Ganjipet Raju, Kolai Bhaskar, and others were present on the occasion.