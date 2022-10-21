Cough up more money if you want to buy firecrackers this year

Hyderabad: As the Diwali is around the corner, buying crackers could be matter of thinking as the prices have hiked by over 20 per cent this year in Hyderabad.



The prices are skyrocketing with manufacturers putting efforts into moving from manufacturing traditional crackers to green crackers. The majority of manufacturers in Sivakasi are producing only crackers that are free from barium nitrate and other harmful chemicals after the Supreme Court banned the usage of inorganic compounds.

Sanjay Kumar Bhope, the owner of Shanti Fire Works, said that the hike is due to an increase in the prices of raw materials needed for manufacturing fireworks, including green crackers, and also due to the shortage of crackers in the market.

"We used to have a business for a month before the pandemic struck but now, we are experiencing a very low turnout. In overall, there is a 50 per cent decline in the business," said Sanjay, when asked about how the pandemic has impacted the business.

Customers are also finding it difficult to buy crackers due to price hikes. People are buying fewer crackers and are looking for alternative ways to celebrate Diwali.

A customer, who came to purchase crackers, said the prices of crackers are increasing every year since Covid-19. A box of flowerpots (anar) that was sold for Rs 200 to Rs 250 last year is now being sold for Rs 300.