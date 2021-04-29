Could not accord vaccine for all from May 1: Eatala Rajender

The Telangana government could not provide vaccines to all those above 18 years of age from May 1 to May 18, said state health minister Eatala Rajender.

"The government will provide vaccines if the state gets it from the centre. However, vaccination drives could not be taken up for all in the state," the minister said. He further continued that the centre has done nothing to the states pertaining to COVID-19.

Eatala asserted that the situation would have been worsened if the centre had alerted the state governments earlier. "The centre has no foresight in the supply of vaccines and injections," said the minister hitting back at the centre for blaming Telangana.

"It's not right to blame the states for the mistakes done by the centre. All the BJP-ruled states are misleading the country by providing false information over COVID-19 positive cases and deaths," he said.

The health minister once again made it clear to the citizens that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the state.