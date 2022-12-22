Counselling dates announced for CAS postings
Hyderabad: The Health Department on Wednesday announced dates for the counselling of Civil Assistant Surgeon for opting place of posting by candidates provisionally selected by the Medical and Health Services, Recruitment Board under Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.
The candidates provisionally selected have been asked to attend counselling for opting place of posting in the following dates mentioned below at Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengalrao Nagar. Counselling will be held from December 27 to 29. For the multizone-1, the date of counselling will be December 27 and 28, for multizone-II the counselling will be on December 29.
Candidates have been asked to bring a copy of application which they have downloaded from MHSRB website along with an original ID proof (preferably Aadhaar card) for the counselling. It also informed that if the candidates do not attend the counselling, posting orders would be issued by the department suo moto. The counselling would be done based on the rank obtained in the selection process. Candidates are asked not to bring any recommendations. For further details one can visit the website https://dphfw.telangana.gov.in.