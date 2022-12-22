Counselling dates announced for CAS postings

Hyderabad: The Health Department on Wednesday announced dates for the counselling of Civil Assistant Surgeon for opting place of posting by candidates provisionally selected by the Medical and Health Services, Recruitment Board under Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The candidates provisionally selected have been asked to attend counselling for opting place of posting in the following dates mentioned below at Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengalrao Nagar. Counselling will be held from December 27 to 29. For the multizone-1, the date of counselling will be December 27 and 28, for multizone-II the counselling will be on December 29.