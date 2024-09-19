Country in the hands of Godse heirs: Mahesh Goud

Warangal: The Congress cadre, led by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, staged a protest over BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu’s ‘terrorist’ remark about Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at the protest in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the country is in the hands of Godse heirs. He found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not controlling their leaders who were making derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi. He recalled that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the people. Even though the Nehru family is wealthy, they dedicated their lives to the nation. Modi needs to tell what kind of contribution he made to the country, he said. TPCC chief said that the BJP is envious of the growing popularity of Rahul.

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reflects his commitment towards the people in the country, Naini Rajender Reddy said. “Rahul never went after the post of prime minister even though he had an opportunity. Such was the greatness of Rahul,” Naini said. He condemned the verbal attack against Rahul by Maharashtra Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, MP K Kavya, legislators Revuri Prakash Reddy, gandra Satyanarayana Rao, K R Nagaraju and Baswaraju Saraiah were among others present.