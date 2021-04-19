Top
Couple murdered in Nalgonda

Representational Image

A couple sleeping outside the house were murdered by unidentified assailants in the wee hours of Monday. The incident took place at Bugga thanda of Neredugumma mandal in Nalgonda district.

According to the police, the assailants attacked the couple with axes and knives around 1 am. Local residents who noticed the couple in the pool of blood alerted the police who rushed to the spot.

They registered a case and launched a probe. The police suspected that a land dispute resulted in the murder. More details are awaited.

