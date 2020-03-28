COVID 19 lockdown: Telangana govt. postpones free rice distribution

Telangana government has postponed free rice distribution for at least two days, as the existing norms require the bio-metric of the beneficiaries.

As the COVID-19 can be spread through direct or indirect contact, the authorities are planning to dissolve it in the view of safety. After sorting out the issue, the rice will be delivered to the beneficiaries who are affected by the lockdown.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced 12 kg free rice per person for the white cardholder and Rs 1,500 cash to purchase essential commodities. The government will be spending Rs 2,417 crore for the white ration cardholders. "As the daily wage labourers and the poor people will be not earning during the lockdown, the state will provide 12 kg free rice and Rs 1,500 cash for white cardholders," said KCR.

Around 3.36 lakh tonnes of rice has been procured for distribution across the state.