Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

COVID-19 patient slept on push cart in Karimnagar dies

COVID-19 patient slept on push cart in Karimnagar dies
x

COVID-19 patient slept on push cart in Karimnagar dies

Highlights

A COVID-19 patient who slept on a push cart after the house owner denied permission died on Wednesday while she was undergoing treatment at an...

A COVID-19 patient who slept on a push cart after the house owner denied permission died on Wednesday while she was undergoing treatment at an isolation centre in Karimnagar.

The woman, a native of Jammikunta town in Karimnagar was forced to stay outside for two days without food and medicine after the house owner denied her entry into the house. The woman, a vegetable vendor, was residing with her family in a rented house in Ambedkar colony in Jammikunta. According to the family, the woman consulted the doctor as she was suffering from fever and other health problems. She underwent COVID-19 tests, the results of which came positive.

She was advised to stay in home quarantine but the house owner denied her entry following which she spent a day at the vegetable market where she used to sell the vegetables. However, the market yard staff who came to know that she tested COVID-19 positive asked her to vacate the place. Later, the woman found a place under a flyover bridge and slept on the push cart.

People who noticed her condition alerted the police who informed the health officials and shifted her to an isolation centre.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X