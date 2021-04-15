COVID-19 patient slept on push cart in Karimnagar dies

A COVID-19 patient who slept on a push cart after the house owner denied permission died on Wednesday while she was undergoing treatment at an isolation centre in Karimnagar.

The woman, a native of Jammikunta town in Karimnagar was forced to stay outside for two days without food and medicine after the house owner denied her entry into the house. The woman, a vegetable vendor, was residing with her family in a rented house in Ambedkar colony in Jammikunta. According to the family, the woman consulted the doctor as she was suffering from fever and other health problems. She underwent COVID-19 tests, the results of which came positive.

She was advised to stay in home quarantine but the house owner denied her entry following which she spent a day at the vegetable market where she used to sell the vegetables. However, the market yard staff who came to know that she tested COVID-19 positive asked her to vacate the place. Later, the woman found a place under a flyover bridge and slept on the push cart.

People who noticed her condition alerted the police who informed the health officials and shifted her to an isolation centre.