Covid-19: SSCL, Lalithaa Jewellers donates Rs. 41 crore to CMRF

Hyderabad: For the containment of spread of Corona Virus and measures taken by the state government to help the poor suffering due to the lockdown, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has donated Rs 40 Crore to the Telangana Government. SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar handed over cheque for the same to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Lalithaa Jewellers also donated Rs 1 crore to the state government. Lalithaa Jewelries CMD Dr M Kiran Kumar handed over the cheque to the KCR. The CM thanked SCCL and Lalithaa Jewellers.