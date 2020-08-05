Covid treatment: Another private hospital faces Telangana government stick

Hyderabad: Telangana Health department has cracked a whip on one more corporate hospital for not following the Covid treatment ceilings fixed by it. Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills has been barred from extending covid treatment henceforth.



Director, Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao stated that they got several complaints against Virinchi Hospital. On enquiry, it was found that the complaints raised by various sources were found to be correct. It was found that they charged exorbitant rates, improper and surplus billing and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines.

Henceforth Virinchi Hospital is not permitted to admit and treat any confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19. The patients

who are already admitted shall be treated until the time of recovery and charged as per the government orders.

Failure to comply with the instructions of the government shall lead to cancellation of the hospital registration in total, the director said in his letter. It may be mentioned here that the hospital has earmarked 130 beds out of which 118 are occupied at present. This is the second corporate hospital after Deccan Hospital to have faced action of the Health department.